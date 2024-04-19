Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 5,448,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,054,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

