Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. 3,323,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,300. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.