Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,072 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco increased its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 462,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,515. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

