Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.73. The stock had a trading volume of 318,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

