Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 398,248 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 398,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,996,000. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF makes up 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.17% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $19,845,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JPEF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 15,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.