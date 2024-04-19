Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after buying an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 181,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,836. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

