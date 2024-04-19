Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,031. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

