Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.29. 351,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,725. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

