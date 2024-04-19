Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $77.35

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE:AIG opened at $72.99 on Friday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American International Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

