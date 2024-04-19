Brokerages Set NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Target Price at $18.83

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE VYX opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

