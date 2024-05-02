WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 735 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $322.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

