Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $16.85 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. 365,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,203. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

