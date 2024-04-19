Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $882.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $946.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $493.42 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $899.64.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

