Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 927 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of PTC worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PTC by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.62 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

