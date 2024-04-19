Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

