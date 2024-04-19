Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

