C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.09 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

