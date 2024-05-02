Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 29,402 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.