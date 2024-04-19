Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 14209538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
