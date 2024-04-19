CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $55.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

KMX opened at $67.91 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.