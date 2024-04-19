Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush raised their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $17.18 on Monday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 877,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

