Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 893,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,384,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

