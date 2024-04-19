Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,754,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399,882 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

