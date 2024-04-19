Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.89

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 20448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

