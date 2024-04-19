Contrasting Grindr (GRND) and The Competition

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.41 Grindr Competitors $9.10 billion $1.98 billion 46.06

Profitability

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -155.61% -42.07% -8.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1034 4393 10127 288 2.61

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

