Financial Survey: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) versus Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -40.57% 10.70% 4.09% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and Prestige Wealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 191.20%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Prestige Wealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.54 -$71.40 million ($11.57) -0.23 Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prestige Wealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Prestige Wealth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

