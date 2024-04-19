Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 4,859,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.