Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 28,737 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

