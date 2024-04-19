Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 621,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

