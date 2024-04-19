CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

CVU stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

