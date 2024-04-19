CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
CVU stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
