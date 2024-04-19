BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. BYD has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

