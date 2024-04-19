CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $296.02 and last traded at $296.02. 549,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,621,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.15.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.97, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

