Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329,355 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

