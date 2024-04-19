Eukles Asset Management Sells 78 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 2.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. 692,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

