Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 523.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.