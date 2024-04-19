Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 505.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,183,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.30. 49,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

