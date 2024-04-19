Dawn Protocol Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $576,700.82 and $7.04 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
