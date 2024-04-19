Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 52,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 141,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

