Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

