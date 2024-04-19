Eukles Asset Management Acquires 1,028 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $245.08. The company had a trading volume of 303,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,013. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

