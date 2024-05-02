LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. 544,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

