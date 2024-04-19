Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $889.03 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $959.98 and its 200 day moving average is $791.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

