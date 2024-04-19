EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 3.9% Higher

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. 18,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 364,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The stock has a market cap of $630.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,118 shares of company stock worth $7,155,142. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

