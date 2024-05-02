Gibson Energy Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.11 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

