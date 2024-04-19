EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target Raised to $18.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,593,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

