Family CFO Inc Purchases Shares of 1,711 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,351. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

