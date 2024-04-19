HTLF Bank Invests $15.31 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 186,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,012,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 512,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
