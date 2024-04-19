Federated Hermes Inc. Has $84.13 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,126 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of JD.com worth $84,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

