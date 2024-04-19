Federated Hermes Inc. Has $68.31 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 254,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.76% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $68,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $116.55 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

