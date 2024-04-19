Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $96,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,101.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,092.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,008.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.